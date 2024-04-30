Liberia: Mopt Leads Campaign for Female Representation in ICT

The campaign kicked off over the weekend when the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications joined the rest of the Global Village to celebrate the International Day of Girls in ICT.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, April 29, 2024: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication (MoPT), has begun leading a robust campaign for female representation in the Information Communication Technology Sector (ICT) as well as Science, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The robust campaign officially kicked off over the weekend, when the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications joined the rest of the Global Village to celebrate the International Day of Girls in ICT.

The program, which was celebrated under the theme "Leadership," brought together dozens of female students from universities and high schools in the Ministry's conference room.

Inspirational statements were made to motivate and encourage participants during the event.

Girls in ICT Day initiative aims and embodies the values of empowerment, innovation, and inclusivity to bridge the gender gap within the Information and Communication Technology sector.

Giving the overview and introduction of Girls in ICT Day, Ms. Regina Sackoe, a representative from the Liberia Information Technology Student Union (LITSU) and ICT student, said that in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ICT plays a crucial role in shaping the world.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

She urged every Liberian to embrace this journey, question the existing norms, and become the catalysts for change that the ICT industry desperately requires.

At the same time, she appealed that all should champion the cause of gender equality in technology and pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

Despite its transformative potential, Ms. Sackoe said women continue to be significantly underrepresented in this industry.

She noted that the Girls in ICT program strives to challenge this inequality by inspiring and equipping young women with the necessary skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive in tech.

"Through mentorship, workshops, and practical training, this program not only nurtures technical expertise but also fosters leadership qualities and an entrepreneurial mindset among its participants," said Ms. Sackoe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By empowering girls and women in ICT, we not only unlock their potential but also drive innovation, promote diversity, and construct a more inclusive digital future for all" Ms. Sackoe pointed out.

Delivering a special statement on behalf of the Minister of Post and Telecommunication, Mr. Sekou Konneh, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Mr. Mohammed Massalley, urged the females to take on leadership and responsibility and embrace participation in technology.

According to him, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's government prioritizes and takes youth involvement and development in technology very seriously, which is why he committed his government to developing the capacity of ten thousand youth in ICT.

Going forward, he assured that they will continue to lead a robust campaign for the full participation of females in ICT, saying that technology is the major tool countries are using to change policy and economy.

"We from the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications are committed to this vision and policy by the president. Girls have the capacity as boys to take control of the ICT sector," he said.

"The Ministry of Post is ready and willing to provide mentorship, training, internship as well as job opportunity for females who want to enter this filed."

Mr. Massalley said their doors are open, and they encourage all females to take on the challenge and take leadership.