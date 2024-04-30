Nigeria: Terrorism Trial - Detained Miyetti Allah Leader Seeks Bail

Mr Bodejo, a leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who is held in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, faces terrorism charges, including establishing an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State.

The detained leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him bail.

Mr Bodejo, who is held in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, faces terrorism charges.

The government accused Mr Bodejo of unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

He was arraigned in March on a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

But he denied the charges.

Bail request

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr Bodejo's lawyer, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to grant his client bail.

Mr Raji prayed for "an order of this court admitting the defendant to bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of the instant charge preferred against him."

The defence lawyer based his request on the grounds that Mr Bodejo "suffers from grave ill-health."

He further argued that the offences are bailable.

Citing Section 36 of the Nigerian constitution, Mr Raji said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Also, Mr Raji contended that the charge against Mr Bodejo did not disclose any crime against him.

But, the prosecution lawyer, Y.A Imana, urged the court to reject Mr Bodejo's bail application.

Ms Imana said the suit borders on national security.

Thereafter, the judge adjourned the case until 30 May for ruling on the bail application.

Defenant's worries

In an affidavit deposed to by Mohammed Musa, a brother to Mr Bodejo, said the Miyetti Allah leader who was arrested by DIA operatives on 23 January, has "been denied access to his lawyers, family members, friends and well-wishers."

Mr Musa described Mr Bodejo as a "patriotic Nigerian citizen...who goes about his business within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The deponent further said Mr Bodejo "neither established nor has any involvement with the ethnic militia group as alleged in the charge against him."

He explained that the essence of establishing the vigilante company was to provide security services to the members of the society, but not to commit any act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government, opposing the defendant's bail application, maintained that whatever life-threatening ailment he was facing could be handled at the DIA's Medical Centre in Abuja.

Additionally, the prosecution said the DIA is located close to the State House Medical Centre, Abuja, which it said, "boasts of the best of doctors, specialists, and consultants."

It accused Mr Bodejo of establishing an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State.

His group, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, is a socio-cultural association of predominantly Fulani pastoralists, whose members are often blamed for violent clashes with farmers and residents in Benue, Nasarawa and other states. Some of their members have also been accused of being responsible for kidnap-for-ransom in different parts of the country. But the group vehemently denies the allegations, maintaining it is a peaceful association of law-abiding citizens.

The federal government also accused Mr Bodejo of managing and participating in activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

The government said Mr Bodejo did this by providing material support, assistance, and transportation for activities connected with such acts, in violation of sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13(2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.