Nigeria: Rangers Edge Plateau United 2-0 to Maintain Top Spot

...As Kano Pillars crumble again in Uyo

Rangers International of Enugu have maintained leadership of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table with 57 points after a convincing 2-0 victory over Plateau United in yesterday's week 32 fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

A goal in each half of the match by Chiedozie Okorie 26th minute and Godwin Obaje in the third minute of second half added time was enough to hand the 'Flying Antelopes' the crucial win.

In Aba, Enyimba laboured to a 1-0 win over Katsina United to maintain the second position with 55 points. After a barren first half, Chijioke Mbaoma broke the deadlock from the spot to hand the 'Peoples Elephants' the maximum points.

At the Pantami Stadium, Lobi Stars surrendered a first minute scored by Eneji to lose 3-2 to relegation bound Gombe United. After the early setback, Emmanuel Michael drew the 'Desert Scorpions' level in the 23rd minute for the first half to be stalemated.

On resumption, Anayor Ogbonna scored a brace in the 74th and 82nd minute before Stanley Oganbor reduced the deficit for Lobi Stars in the 90th minute.

The defeat to Gombe United has come as a major setback for Lobi Stars in their bid for a continental ticket as they drop to fifth position with 52 points following 3SC's 1-0 victory over Sunshine Stars in Ibadan.

Elsewhere, Pillars suffered another crushing defeat in Uyo where they were beaten 3-0 by Akwa United. Friday Ubong opened the scoring for the home side from the spot in the 35th minute.

The experienced striker doubled Akwa United's lead with his brace in the 59th minute before Saidu Mubarak sealed the victory in the fourth minute of second half added time.

In Lagos, Sporting FC overcame Abia Warriors' second half fightback to win 4-2. Pascal Durugbor put Sporting in front in the 4th minute, Junior Lokosa doubled their lead before the break.

However, on resumption, Warriors took over and equalised through Sunday Megwo's brace in the 51st and 58th minute but Jonathan Alukwu snatched victory for the hosts with his brace in the 61st and 70th minute.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa United will host Rivers United today in the south-south derby to conclude week 32 fixtures as the league embarks on another break.