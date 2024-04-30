Nigeria: Landscape Architects Advocate Green Infrastructures

The Plateau State Council of the Society of Landscape Architects of Nigeria (SLAN) has stressed the need to promote green infrastructures as part of efforts to mitigate the climate change effect.

The society according to a statement recently concluded its annual 'Green WALK for a Green Space' campaign to champion walking as a pivotal strategy to reduce carbon emissions and confront climate change head-on.

SLAN, the statement added, invited members of the public, government dignitaries, and community leaders to actively participate in the campaign, accentuating the imperative of rejuvenating Jos, Plateau state into a 'walkable city'.

Central to this endeavor is the crucial need for collaborative efforts to amplify the city's allure and foster environmental sustainability.

Concurrently, SLAN emphasized the imperative of erecting green infrastructure to nurture outdoor engagement and foster a culture of walking.

Mr. Amos Alao, President of SLAN, reaffirmed the campaign's primary objective of catalyzing awareness about climate change and spotlighting the sustainable remedies proffered by landscape architects.

He issued a fervent call to action, urging Nigerians to throw their support behind the Landscape Architecture bill currently under review at the National Assembly, stressing its utmost urgency.