Nigeria: Ondo Guber - We're Prepared to Take Over - PDP National Chairman

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, has declared that the party is prepared to take over Ondo State as a result of the spirit of unity that prevails within the party.

Damagum said this while presenting a certificate of return to the party's governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that while other political parties including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were still grappling with the challenge of organizing themselves, the PDP has since taken the initiative by uniting behind the winner of the last governorship primary, Ajayi Agboola.

The party chairman said, "At a time our opponents could not put their acts together, but we in the opposition much was expected of us and we shamed them, we produced a candidate without a dissenting voice. It's because of what we have put in place that has made this possible.

"During our stakeholders meeting we agreed that all the aspirants must come from the south, and by the grace of God, that is what happened. This shows the preparedness of the party to take over Ondo State.

"Even from the last election we know that Ondo is PDP and from the stakeholders meeting and other engagements we were able to come out with a single candidate.

"The candidate you have a daunting task before you. Don't take it for granted that most of your Co aspirants have conceded to you. You need to do more to bring them on board so that you can complete this exercise.

"To complete this exercise is to win the state for PDP. It is not going to be an easy task, you have to start going from door to door.

"Reaching out to them, persuading them, you must work hard to make sure PDP takes Ondo State, but we will have our stakeholders meeting in the South West on Monday and work for the party.

"Unlike the other parties, we have an internal working mechanism and when we talk to our selves we are not garrison Commanders, but we engage and that is why till today PDP remains a brand. It is the only party that you will come as nobody and becomes somebody."

In response, Agboola in an address titled: "Transitioning From Ineffective Leadership And Flawed Governance - A Time To Unite And Work For The People, expressed willingness to work with party stakeholders to deliver.

He said, "I accept this responsibility and promise to carry out work towards winning the upcoming election with utmost dedication as we all embark on a new journey in service to our beloved Ondo State and our party the PDP.

"This election is a defining moment for us; It is about all of us coming together to chart a new course for Ondo State. It is about embracing our collective vision and aspirations for a better, more prosperous future, it therefore cannot be about me alone.

"The forthcoming November 16th Governorship election, presents us a unique opportunity to bring about real and sustainable development for the people of Ondo and the PDP, as the largest political party in Africa, is positioned to lead this transformational change.

"The challenges we face, from poverty to unemployment, insecurity and economic hardship require urgent and decisive action. We cannot afford to dwell on past mistakes or divisive rhetoric. Instead, we must focus on uniting to provide solutions that prioritize the well-being of our people and communities.

"Our vision for Ondo State is one of Growth, Opportunity, and Equity. We envision a state where every child has access to quality education, where healthcare is affordable and accessible, and where infrastructure supports economic growth and connectivity.

"I am committed to working tirelessly, in collaboration with all stakeholders and the good people of Ondo State, to deliver on our promises and bring about positive change.

"I believe in the power of unity, dialogue, and inclusivity to overcome obstacles and forge a path towards progress.

"Let us seize this moment with optimism and determination. Let us campaign with integrity, focusing on the issues that matter most to our people and let us rally together, as one PDP family, to win the trust and support of every citizen in Ondo State."

The PDP candidate expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the election committee, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State Sen. Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, and his team for setting good precedence and for teaching the APC that Internal Democracy exists and it is practiced by the PDP.

He equally expressed gratitude to the leadership of the PDP and all delegates for working round the clock and ensuring the process was smooth and transparent.