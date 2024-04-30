Tunisia: Presidential Election - National Salvation Front Will Not Field Candidate

Tunis — National Salvation Front President Ahmed Nejib Chebbi on Tuesday announced that the front will not field a candidate in the next presidential election, given the current situation, which he said does not meet the conditions for free and transparent competition.

The front can change its mind if conditions change, and prisoners of opinion will be released in order to guarantee the right to stand for election for all citizens, Nejib Chebbi added at a press briefing in Tunis on Tuesday.

Chebbi affirmed his party's commitment to the holding of presidential elections in 2024, a regular constitutional deadline which constitutes one of the foundations of the legitimacy of the State.

"The front, which opposes the July 25 process, is committed to working and cooperating with all forces and to defending the electoral right of any credible candidate facing marginalisation and repression," he said.

The party leader underlined that the peaceful and civil struggle will continue for the annulment of decree-law no. 54, the lifting of the state of emergency and the repeal of decree-law no. 50 of 1978 governing the state of emergency, and to guarantee the neutrality and independence of the electoral authority.

He also affirmed his commitment to the 2014 electoral law as the framework for the organisation of the forthcoming elections, and to the publication of a decree setting the date of the ballot and the start of the official campaign.