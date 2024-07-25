Tunisia: July 25 Path Party Supporters Rally in Support of President Kais Saied

25 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — A number of supporters of the "July 25 Path" party rallied on Thursday in front of the Municipal Theatre in Tunis in support of the process led by President Kais Saied and for his candidacy in the Presidential Elections scheduled for October 6.

The rally, which saw the participation of members of the political bureau, presidents of regional offices, local leaders and party supporters, confirms that Kais Saied is the party's candidate for the next presidential elections, Party Secretary General Mahmoud Ben Mabrouk said.

Coordination has been established with the various party offices to collect endorsements initially, before launching the electoral campaign at local, regional and national level, he added.

Ben Mabrouk further indicated that the party will spare no efforts to prevent anyone from using the funds to buy votes or exploit their influence during the election period.

