Nigeria: NGF Laments Spike in Out-of-School Children

The Northern Governors' Forum (NGF) has voiced deep concerns over the alarming increase in the number of out-of-school children in the region, labelling it as a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.

Speaking at its meeting in Kaduna on Tuesday, the chairman of the forum, Gov. Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe, decried that Northern Nigeria currently shoulders the unfortunate burden of hosting the highest number of out-of-school children globally.

Yahaya emphasised the urgency of addressing the 'unacceptable reality', asserting, "Every child deserves access to quality education to thrive in today's dynamic global economy."

He stressed the moral obligation of investing substantially in education, healthcare, and social services to unleash the full potential of youth and empower future generations.

Yahaya highlighted that regional integration was a key pillar of their collective vision for a prosperous northern region.

He also urged for deeper collaborations in infrastructure development, human capital enhancement, trade, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

According to the governor, together, they could unlock the region's full potential and achieve inclusive growth amid Nigeria's competitive landscape.

Yahaya reaffirmed their solidarity with fellow Northern states, reiterating the forum's commitment to supporting one another during challenging times.

He also said that they would be collaborating with the Federal Government to provide lasting solutions to the recurring security challenges plaguing the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NGF Chairman disclosed the ongoing engagements with relevant stakeholders to chart a sustainable path towards peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

In the debate on state police, he advocated models built on cooperation and collaboration among Northern States to enhance security.

Yahaya emphasised economic development as the long-term solution to security challenges, underscoring the revitalization of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) as central to their economic agenda.

He urged the governors to maintain focus, sustain legacies, and explore innovative ways to invest in critical infrastructure to unlock the region's vast industrial and economic potential.

Yahaya further highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability, urging holistic approaches to promote conservation and sustainable agriculture.

He also underscored the need for responsible resource management to safeguard livelihoods and preserve natural heritage for future generations.

In his welcome address, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State reiterated the forum's resolve to address environmental challenges threatening Northern Nigeria, which exacerbate poverty and insecurity.

He extolled the progress made in degrading criminal elements and called for a common strategy and operational plan to tackle insecurity.

Sani proposed the establishment of a Command and Control Centre to coordinate joint efforts. (NAN)