Gambia: Nigcoy 8 Organises Free Medical Outreach, Donates Food Items to Mile II

The Nigerian Contingent of ECOWAS (ECOMIG) in The Gambia has provided a free medical outreach program for the inmates at Mile II Central Prison and also donated food items to them as part of its Civil Military Cooperation activities.

The Civil Military Cooperation activity is one of the peace building exercises carried out by ECOWAS forces. The day was held at the prison ground.

M. J. Bent, commander of NIGCON 8 said they will continue to demonstrate their support to the people of The Gambia through these means. He explained that they have organised similar activities at Turn Table Garage, Westfield and Sukuta.

He went on to say that as military officers it is their responsibility to render support to civilians who are in need especially in healthcare service delivery.

"We came to Mile II Central Prison to conduct this medical outreach for the inmates and to donate food items because we know how it feels to be in the prisons," he noted.

He on behalf of the ECOMIG high command in The Gambia thanked the prison authority for giving them the opportunity to conduct the exercises for the well-being of the prisoners and betterment of the country.

Lamin Sowe, commissioner of operation at the Gambia Prison Service (GPS) and Superintendent Yusupha Jabang, officer in charge (OIC) at Mile II Central Prison Clinic commended the Nigerian Contingent for the initiative, while describing healthcare as paramount.

They added that government cannot do it all alone and as such, the initiative will really help the inmates.

The duo assured the Nigerian Contingent that the donated items will be put into good use for the well-being of the prisoners.