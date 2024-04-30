Gambia: Speaker Jatta Calls for an End to Israel-Gaza War

The Honourable Speaker of The Gambia, Fabakary Tombong Jatta has called on parliamentarians to use their status and influence to advocate for an immediate end to the ongoing Israel military operation on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Hon. Speaker made the remarks at the 5th Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds, convened under the crucial theme of "Freedom and Independence for Palestine", currently underway in Istanbul, Türkiye.

"The Palestinian struggle transcends mere politics; it is a moral imperative and a sacred duty. It is a deeply ingrained moral obligation rooted in our shared humanity. As parliamentarians, we hold the power to advocate for justice, to amplify the voices of the oppressed, and to challenge the status qua of injustice and oppression. Let us embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly, standing firm in our commitment to uphold the principles of freedom, equality, and dignity for all, including the Palestinian people," he stated.

Honourable Jatta further assured the conference that the Government of The Gambia remains resolute in advocating for a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the conflict, which must be grounded in international law, relevant UN resolutions and the realisation of the two-state solution, guaranteeing both states their legitimate rights to full sovereignty and self-determination based on the borders of June 4th, 1967, with Al-Quds Al Shareef as its Capital as indicated in all relevant UN, OIC and AU Resolutions.

The National Assembly of The Gambia, he said is also proud to associate itself with the League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds to reaffirm its unyielding commitment to the noble cause of Palestine, whilst calling on participants of the conference to recognise themselves as the final bastion of hope for the Palestinian people, as champions of justice confronting tyranny and as voices of conscience in a world often deafened by indifference.

The conference was opened by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, who reminded the Parliamentarians that they should endeavour together to make sure that the tragedy in Gaza is not put on the back burner.

"I believe that we will get closer to the goal of a fairer world with your support (the parliamentarians who have the love for Al-Quds in their hearts.) We should endeavour together to make sure the tragedy of our Gaza brothers and sisters is not put on the back burner. We should step up our efforts to stop Israel and hold all the perpetrators, particularly Netanyahu accountable before the law," he told the conference.

