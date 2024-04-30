Gambia: Alliance of Victim-Led Organisation Launched

Alliance of Victim-Led Organisation (AVLO) was on Thursday launched. The organisation is dedicated to championing and representing the interest of victims of human rights violations during the former president's era.

The alliance, a newly founded non-profit organisation aims to advocate for victims and survivors of human rights violations to receive reparations that are adequate, effective, prompt and proportional to the gravity of the violations and harm the victims have suffered.

The alliance comprise human rights organisations such as the African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearance (ANEKED), Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violation, Survivors of the Presidential Alternative Treatment (SPATP), Fantanka, Solo Sandeng Foundation (SSF), Women's Association for Victim Empowerment (WAVE), Women in Leadership and Liberation (WILL) and Yelef Initiative.

Sirra Ndow, chairperson of the organisation recognised the efforts of the other founding members for such a laudable initiative, adding that they will work together on areas they find common ground. These areas she added may be on applying for grants and other technical supports that would help them to move forward and make an impact.

She stated that before they launched the organisation, they registered some successes in their engagement. According to her, the successes include the implementation of activity plans. Madam Ndow said their 2024 plan would also manifest their objectives and way forward.

She further noted that they have pledged their commitment to the victims and partners to continue championing the interest of victims and ensuring that they have a comfortable place so that their voices are louder and clearer and their needs are addressed appropriately.

Fatou Jagne Senghore, human rights advocate and women's rights and freedom of expression activist stated that the importance of solidarity when one engages in human rights work is key, adding that they need to develop the chain of solidarity among themselves to be able to face challenges, create safe space and think of their well-being together.

Present at the inauguration was Alhagie Momodou Cadi Cham who welcomed the initiative and thanked the founders whose aims were to implement the decisions of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) as agreed by the government.

He urged the members to take their responsibilities with care and caution.