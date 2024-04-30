Gambia: Govt Spent Over D400 Million On OIC in 2023 Alone - CEO

The Gambia government had budgeted over D400 million for the OIC-Gambia Secretariat to organise the summit, according to Chief Executive Officer Yankuba Dibba.

Speaking at a press conference organised yesterday by the new minister of Information on the state of preparation of 15th Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation slated for May 4th and 5th, Mr. Dibba said the Secretariat is close to spending 500 million dollars - a budget which was initially recommended.

"But I can confirm to you that as at now if you consider the entire OIC projects we are close to that amount," he reaffirmed.

Mr Darboe summed up things they have put together in the build up to the conference, citing Sir Dawda International Conference Centre at a cost of 50 million dollars. He added that it was a grant from the People's Republic of China.

"We have given a grant of 32.5 million dollars to NAWEC to improve transmission of water and electricity which is an ongoing project of OIC," he disclosed.

"The Gambia government is the host, and not a single dime is coming from outside to fund this summit. The summit is 100% funded by the government of The Gambia."

"We are 100% prepared to host the summit which is taking place in six days time. The 30 April to 1 May will be the senior officers' meeting which comprises ambassadors and senior officials. The second meeting is on the 2nd and 3rd which will be the ministerial council meetings, and this involves all the 57 ministers of foreign affairs from all 57 member countries. The last two days are the 4th and 5th which is the meeting of heads of state and government," he said.

"I want to tell you that this is a governmental activity. The OIC international is organising it while The Gambia is the host and a member of the 57 countries. I am stressing this point because a lot of people think this is an open kind of meeting where you give out invitations. I want to clarify that this is not open to the public. It is an inter-governmental meeting which is only dedicated to government agencies."

He explained that the secretariat has been in operation for over five years, and the first four years has been dedicated to infrastructural development. "We have partnered with the Ministry of works and various other ministries in terms of infrastructure."

He added that The Bertil Harding Highway has been chosen particularly to be able to link airport with places for accommodation- an area that has been named the OIC impact zone.

"Over the years by statute; we were constituted and we have organs apart from the secretariat which runs the affairs of the OIC. We have 9 standing committees. "We have media, accommodation, transport, protocol and documentation, among others."

"These committees were set up to assist the Secretariat in planning and implementing activities that would enhance the smooth running of the summit."