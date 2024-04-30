Nigeria: Emzor Unveils Plan for $23m Api Facility in Sagamu

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has unveiled plans to construct an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, worth $23 million (about N25 billion) to combat the pervasive threat of malaria in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

This was confirmed in a joint statement by Kunle Faloye, Head of Marketing and Strategy, and Uzoma Ezeoke, Executive Director, Emzor pharmaceuticals.

The establishment of the API plant marks a significant milestone in enabling local production of essential pharmaceutical ingredients crucial for manufacturing anti-malarial drugs.

According to the statement, this initiative not only bolsters the anti-malarial supply chain but also expands pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in the continent.

By aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which seeks to ensure longer and healthier lives for all, Emzor's efforts promise to shield millions of people in Africa from disease and disability.

Furthermore, the project highlights financial inclusion and the health of pregnant women by producing APIs intended for use in manufacturing anti-malarial pharmaceuticals, including those for the Intermittent Preventive Treatment of malaria in pregnancy.

Upon completion, the API facility will be the first anti-malarial API manufacturing plant in Nigeria and Africa, and it is expected to produce 400 metric tonnes of quality APIs annually, significantly accelerating the fight against malaria in the continent.

Recall that last October, during the EU-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced a 14 million Euros funding to Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to accelerate the fight against malaria in Africa through the construction of the first anti-malaria API manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

The project will reduce Nigeria's reliance on importing more than 90 percent of its API, and will focus on producing high-quality and affordable anti-malarial drugs, marking a pivotal advancement in Africa's healthcare sector.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has also partnered with India's Mangalam Drugs and Organics Limited for technology transfer training, testing, and initial production at the site.