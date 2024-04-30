Nigeria: Ignore Calls to Sack Otuaro, Pap Administrator - Churac

Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption, CHURAC, has urged President Bola Tinubu to close his eyes to the demands to sack the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP, Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

Chairman of CHURAC, Alaowei Ebikonbowei, in a statement, yesterday, said: "The appointment of Otuaro as the Administrator of PAP by President Tinubu is the best thing Mr President has done for the Niger Delta people.

" Otuaro is not only a square peg in a square hole, this is the second time someone, who was part of the agitation is being appointed to coordinate the affairs of the ex-agitators.

"President Tinubu did the noble thing by appointing once again, a field player of the legendary Niger Delta struggle. The Amnesty Programme will rebound to its foundational realities with Otuaro in the driver's seat.

"What he requires from sane minds is to support him and Mr President to achieve the lofty objectives of the programme.

"Power players should sheath their swords now. Everybody interested in that office cannot be there at the same time. Otuaro is the man onboard. Those sponsoring some malnourished willing tools to hold press conferences against the choice of Otuaro may need to grant themselves amnesty of the conscience.

"There is no known group called Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the Niger Delta region. While individuals or groups of persons are constitutionally empowered to come together to express their minds on issues, the expression of minds by some marauding stomach hustlers against the collective interest of the larger society is akin to abusing the constitutional privileges of free speech.

"We, therefore, urge Mr. President to disregard the ranting of the few naysayers, who sponsored some motor park touts and political urchins to do a hatchet job."