Nigeria: Rivers Tanker Explosion - Govs Advocate Safer Transportation of Petroleum Products

...As Tinubu, First Lady mourn

...Commiserates with Rivers people

Following Friday night petrol tanker explosion, which claimed the lives of five persons and razed over 120 vehicles on the Indorama-Aleto bridge axis of the East-West Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Nigerian Governors' Forum, NGF, has said discussions were advancing among the 36 state governors and strategic federal agencies in the oil and gas industry over the adoption of safer methods of transportation of petroleum products across the country.

Chairman of the forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gave the hint, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, when he visited to commiserate with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the people and Government of Rivers State over the Friday night's tanker inferno.

Also, President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, have extended their heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims of the fire incident.

AbdulRazaq, who is also the Governor of Kwara State, recalled a similar carnage in Ogun State, which was caused by a tanker conveying compressed natural gas (CNG) that impacted lives.

AbdulRazaq described what happened in Rivers State as a huge loss, adding that his meeting with Governor Fubara availed them the opportunity to have peer review discussions over the recurring decimal.

He said: "I came over to commiserate with the government and people of Rivers State over the tanker fire incident and the subsequent huge loss of lives. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

"We have peer review discussions over it. And similar incident happened in Ogun State as well, which you are aware of, and that's a CNG tanker, Rivers State was petrol tanker.

"We also spoke with the Head of the Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, and there will be a review of some laws. There will also be engagement between the Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency and State Agencies in terms of ensuring health and safety on these issues.

"As you know, Nigeria relies a lot, virtually, on pipelines for the movement of petroleum products, and we need to strengthen regulations in that sector, and also emphasize on improving and expanding pipelines for the transportation of products as well."

Tinubu, First Lady mourn victims of tanker fire incident

On his part, President Tinubu, according to the statement by the Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, "directs federal agencies in the state to continue liaising with the state government to provide the much-needed immediate support to all victims of the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Petroleum Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The President commends the first responders in Rivers state for their bravery and dedication in assisting those affected by the accident, and expresses confidence that stricter safety regulations for the transportation of petroleum products will be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future."

Also, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has sent her condolences to the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the families of the victims of the petroleum tanker explosion.

The first lady in a statement, yesterday, said: "My heartfelt condolences go out to Governor of Rivers State, Fubara, the families of those who lost loved ones in the horrific petroleum tanker explosion in Rivers State, and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

"Losing lives in such a sudden and devastating way is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving this immense loss. May God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest."