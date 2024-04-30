Nigeria: Sedc Bill As a New Foundation for Peace, Prosperity and Justice in Nigeria

The recent passage into law of an act to establish the South-East Development Commission, SEDC, by both Chambers of the National Assembly is indeed a welcome development. Coming on the heels of consistent calls by well-meaning Nigerians for a marshal plan to address the socio- economic and infrastructural deficit in the South-East caused by the unfortunate Nigerian civil war of 1966, this can't be less a lofty feat.

While announcing the passage of the bill in the House of Representatives, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu who sponsored the piece of legislation said: "The House of Representatives successfully passed the bill for the establishment South- East Development Commission SEDC after fifty three long years." This prompted some spontaneous exitement in the South-East, signposting an era of fresh breath in Nigeria through political inclusion.

No doubt, the region has, prior to now, been enmeshed in a myriad of post-war challenges some of which find expression in infrastructural deficit, socio-economic problems and security challenges that require the special intervention of the Federal Government.

The jubilation that greeted the passage of the bill speaks to the over all negative impact of the civil war and the need to chart a deliberate policy direction and strategy that will address the challenges and also restore the right of 'Ndigbo' of the South-East and make them equal beneficiaries of the dividends of democracy in Nigeria.

For purposes of accentuation, this has been the wish of every Igbo man of the South-East, hence, their overwhelming joy and support to the bill. To say the least, the bill is a catalyst to achieving development in the South-East.

When it eventually receives presidential assent, the Commission will unlock the latent ingredients that will lead to economic emancipation, empowerment, integration, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the South-East. But ultimately, it will foster peace and national cohesion.

Expectedly also, the Commission will fully harness the industrial, agricultural, tourism, energy and power trading potentials in the South-East for the benefit of the country at large.

At this juncture, special gratitude and appreciation must be paid to our dynamic President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on whose watch this landmark feat has been achieved.

His exceptional visionary leadership and the determination to work for a new Nigeria through his Renewed Hope is highly commendable. His desire to give every part of Nigeria a sense of belonging is legendary and worthy of commendation as there is no doubt that he will graciously assent to the bill when it gets to his table. The South-East should, therefore, show and demonstrate their immense gratitude and appreciation to Mr President by giving total and unalloyed support to his administration.

To the South-East legislators in the National Assembly ably led by the sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, our ebullient, amiable and resourceful Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, I say thank you for your exceptional representation and legislative sagacity. I also thank the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abass and members of the National Assembly for their understanding and support. Your belief in the full integration of the South-East into Nigeria is well appreciated and will surely guarantee true peace and progress in our country

In conclusion, the establishment of the South-East Development Commission will ultimately restore hope and trust in the system, stamping the belief in Igbo people and indeed, all Nigerians across all walks of life that a new Nigeria that gives everyone equal opportunities has been birthed under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

*Ohajuruka, who served in the APC Merger Committee in 2013, wrote from Umuahia, Abia State.