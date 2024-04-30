Nigeria: Occultism, Charms Failed Us - Ex-Convict-Turned Bishop

A former notorious armed robber and ex-convict-turned clergyman, Bishop Kayode Williams, has charged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to shun charms and occultic powers.

The cleric gave the charge at the World Assembly International's 2024 Shiloh held at the church ground along Ajase-Ipo, Offa Garage, Ilorin.

He said charms and occultic powers will eventually lose their potency.

He recalled his old days as a notorious armed robber with the likes of Oyenusi, Babatunde Folorunsho and others who held the entire South West by the jugular with terror.

Kayode told the congregation that charms and occultic powers failed his gang and others like the leader of the Agbekoya in the South West, Tafa Adeoye.

According to him, "I was in the same cell with Tafa Adeoye, the leader of Agbekoya who stirred up farmers' revolt against the then South West government

"My gang was neck deep in charms which failed us; and we used narcotic drugs to perpetrate evil. I was sentenced to 10 years in jail and served my term at Sokoto Prison. My colleagues, Oyenusi and Babatunde Folorunsho were sentenced to death and executed. The same as Tafa Adeoye.

"I accepted Christ on 4th March 1973 and was released from prison in 1982," he added.

Bishop Williams attributed the high rate of crime in Nigeria to abuse of drugs which, he stressed, is prevalent among the youths.

The church founder, Evangelist Isaac Omoleyin, in a message he titled "Repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand', warned youths not to "wait until they are caught".

While quoting biblical scriptures, Omoleyin stressed that drug addicts, especially the young victims, are under the yoke, influence and power of darkness.

Evangelist Isaac Omoleyin exhorted parents and guardians to use spiritual solutions to combat drug addiction.