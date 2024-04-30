Nigeria: Dangote - Our Target Is Nigeria's Self-Sufficiency in Petrol, Others

The Dangote Industries Limited has said that its target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors, including cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum.

The group also reiterated its commitment and focus on the manufacturing of goods rather than importation.

The Regional Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Lagos/Ogun, Tunde Mabogunje, said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the Dangote Day at the 2024 Gateway International Trade Fair.

Mabogunje noted that the trade fair's theme: "Achieving Economic Prosperity Through Business Connection, Trade and Investment", resonated with the Dangote Group as "we are focused on manufacturing of goods rather than importation thus making us of the abundant raw materials for such products in Nigeria."

He said that their vast investments across many sectors had been adding value to the raw materials and transforming the same into finished products.

Mabogunje further said, "Our food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt) and Dangote Rice, are providing jobs through various schemes. Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower and backward integration schemes, has provided jobs to thousands of farmers in the host communities.

"The coming of Dangote Fertiliser has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria. Dangote Fertiliser within the short period it commenced operations has already become one of the market leaders."

Speaking at the fair, the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), described the Dangote Group as the driving force of the Gateway International Trade Fair.

The President of OGUNCCIMA, Engr Mike Akingbade, said, "A special commendation must be given to Dangote Industries Limited which has remained the major sponsor of the Gateway International Trade Fair for many years. The committed support of the Dangote Group is the elixir with which the trade fair is activated and OGUNCCINA is eternally grateful for the wonderful gesture of the company."

He emphasised that forging robust business connections, participating in trade activities and making strategic investments would unlock new markets, stimulate economic growth and enhance overall prosperity.