Nigeria: Uniabuja Female Student Declared Missing

A female student of the University of Abuja, Murjanatu Zubairu, has been declared missing while on her way to school.

An uncle of the student, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, who is also a former vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, reported the missing student through a phone call to our reporter on Sunday morning.

He said that Murja is a 400-level student of the Faculty of Education from the Department of Arts Education of the university.

According to him, Murjanatu who resided with her parents at Piwoyi, left home on Friday morning for her school, but could not reach her since then as her phone was switched off.

"It was her parents who called me to find out if Murjanatu came to my place, as efforts to reach her on the phone remained futile since she left home at Piwoyi on her way to school. I told them she didn't come to my house. I also tried to reach her phone too but it was switched off," he said.

Zubairu, however, said the family has reported to both the university management and security agencies about the missing student.

He appealed to the general public to assist in informing the university or the nearest police station whenever they come across her.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, in a reply to a text message sent to her phone, said, "I will find and then get back to you later."