Nigeria: Don't Back Out On Yahaya Bello's Prosecution, Kogi Residents Tell EFCC

A cross-section of residents and indigenes of Kogi State, on Sunday, appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to be distracted in the ongoing investigations and planned prosecution of a former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The residents, under the aegis of Confluence Patriots, who charged the anti-graft agency to remain focused on the matter, said backing out on the issue would portray Nigeria in a bad light and give other "criminally-minded individuals" boldness to loot commonwealth.

Their plea came on the heels of the summon on the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede by the Kogi State High Court in Lokoja, which ordered the anti-graft agency's boss to appear before it on May 13, 2024 to show why he should not be jailed for allegedly disobeying its order.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on behalf of the residents, the Secretary to the Executive Committee of Confluence Patriots, Abdulwahab Omeiza, called on the EFCC and its chairman to remain resolute in the face of distracting tactics being employed by the immediate-past governor of Kogi State.

Omeiza said, "We appeal to the leadership of the EFCC to remain focused in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities as enshrined in the act establishing it and not to be distracted by unscrupulous agents of denial sponsored by former Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello.

"We equally use this opportunity to also state that it is not only Alhaji Yahaya Bello that is on trial, but also democratic practice in Nigeria, as escaping justice by the former governor will not only portray the country in bad light but encourage other criminally-minded individuals to resort to mindless looting of our common patrimony."

He stated, "We the people of Kogi State stand resolute in solidarity with the EFCC in ensuring that every kobo stolen from the Kogi State account is recovered. We commend His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu on his renewed efforts in the fight against corruption and corrupt persons in Nigeria."

The residents also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to begin investigations about the incidents of killing which happened during his eight-year reign.