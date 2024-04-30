Nigeria: Abiodun Tackles Son Over Ogun Gas Explosion

29 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Sunday criticised the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) over Saturday's gas explosion which claimed one life and left two persons injured in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The explosion involving a gas truck with the inscription Gasco Marine Bar 250 at Ita Oshin junction a few metres from the roundabout, razed five vehicles, some buildings and shops by the roadside.

During his visit to the scene on Sunday, the governor questioned the safety of trucks carrying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country.

Abiodun also questioned the SON whether the regulatory body is on top of its game as regards the fast evolution of the industry.

He asked if the body can adequately confirm that it has standards for the gas tanks that are being used for CNG, powering trucks, and vehicles across the country.

Abiodun ordered that some of the buildings affected by the gas explosion be evacuated.

This, according to him, was to allow for integrity tests to be carried out on the affected buildings.

