Nigeria: Edo Gov'ship - AAC Receives Defectors From LP

The Edo State chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has received members of the Labour Party (LP), who defected to its fold at the weekend ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The AAC governorship candidate, Dr Udoh Oberaifo, while receiving the defectors, said the party would also unveil his running mate, Sir Lord Osunde, a pioneer member of the Obidient Movement in Edo who had earlier defected to the AAC.

He said, "Osunde was a staunch leader of the Obedient Movement in Edo. He pioneered the first two million-man walk in Edo for the Labour Party. He has identified with our policy and decided to join us with his large followers in the three senatorial districts.

"If elected, my administration will stand for the people first, good leadership, a new perspective, innovation and good governance for Edo people."