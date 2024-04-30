Nigeria: Ondo Deputy Governor Tasks Electorate On Voter Cards

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, has urged the electorate in the state to get their voters card and replicate the massive turnout at the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the November governorship election.

He stated this when he led a thank you procession of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and faithful in Owo, across the streets of the ancient town over the victory of his boss, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the recent APC governorship primary election.

According to a statement by spokesperson to the deputy governor, John Paul Akinduro, the gesture was to celebrate and thank APC members and other stakeholders in Owo for supporting Aiyedatiwa during the primary election.

Residents across the streets were seen cheering the deputy governor and chanting 'Odatiwa' 'Odirorun' - a campaign slogan of the governor, as an array of excited motorcyclists engaged in acrobatic display while the elegantly dressed 'Lucky Women' danced all the way.

The roadshow, which took off at the residence of the deputy governor in Iselu went through Okedogbon to Iloro- Owaluwa-Uka and reached a crescendo at the APC local government secretariat, where the deputy governor addressed the party faithful.

The statement said Adelami, who spoke both in English and his dialect of Owo, thanked the party apparatchiks, members, traditional institutions, various support groups and the Owo people in general for supporting the governor unreservedly in the primary election.

According to him, "This procession is to thank the people of Owo for the support they showed Governor Aiyedatiwa in the governorship primary election. There is no better way to do it than to go round Owo to thank them immensely for all they have done.

"What happened on Saturday was that Owo people came out en masse and spoke with one voice and we delivered our votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa hundred percent. I urge you to get your voter's cards and vote massively for the governor come November this year," he said.

A former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Ondo state, Adekola Olawoye, commended the deputy governor for his financial, political and moral support to the APC family in Owo even long before he assumed office.

"Adelami has changed Owo politics since becoming deputy governor" Dr Yemi Mahmud, a former commissioner for women affairs and social development in Ondo state, eulogised the deputy governor for his immense contribution to the development of Owo kingdom.

The event attracted Owo local government APC leaders, ward excos, members and prominent political players in the town.