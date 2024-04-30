Niger: NAF Bombs Terrorists Who Attacked Troops in Niger

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has hit terrorists who recently attacked and killed six soldiers in Shiroro, Niger State and destroyed their hideouts.

It also carried out airstrikes against economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region and destroyed 18 Illegal refining sites as well as three loaded Cotonou boats.

In a statement by the director of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, he said the airstrikes were conducted on April27, 2024 by the Air Component of "Operation Whirl Punch" after intelligence revealed a cluster of huts used by the terrorists.

He said the series of airstrikes were targeted at terrorists' hideouts in Shiroro local government area (LGA) of Niger State.

In Shiroro LGA of Niger State, he said the strikes were executed at the stronghold of notorious terrorist kingpin, Mallam Umar and several other commanders located in the Alawa Forest area.

"The strikes conducted were sequel to extensive Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in the targeted area, revealing clusters of huts within compounds amidst dense vegetation, with significant presence of armed terrorists loitering around the vicinity.

Also, painstaking intelligence earlier gathered had confirmed that these same terrorists were responsible for the recent attacks on ground troops at Bassa Community as well as multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) incidences along the Pandogari-Alawa Road within the same LGA," he said.

Therefore, the Air Component promptly deployed its air assets to decisively eliminate the terrorists, resulting in effective and maximum damage to the targets.

It said a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, "with positive consequences on their ability to attack surface forces as well as innocent civilians within the area."

Gabkwet said similar airstrikes were also carried out the same day in the Niger Delta region against economic saboteurs and oil thieves bent on illegally siphoning crude oil from mutilated pipelines, while destroying the environment and ecosystems.

He said surveillance over Ke, Egbema, Akaso Krakama, Krikama and Military Council Valley revealed a retinue of illegal refining sites which were effectively destroyed by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe.

The team also struck a Cotonou boat fully loaded with crude oil product at Akaso Krakama about to depart southwards.

"The strikes at Krikama, destroyed several cooking sites. In all 18 illegal refining sites and three Cotonou boats were destroyed," he said.

He reiterated that the airstrikes had substantially weakened the potency of terrorist elements in the North West zone and oil thieves in the Niger Delta region to continually constitute a security threat to the well-being of the nation and its citizenry.