Nigeria: Judiciary Sports Association Gets New President

The National Sports Association for Judiciary has elected Honourable Noah Sunday, as its new president to pilot the affairs of the association.

After voting, Hon Sunday alongside other executive committee members were sworn into office.

Shortly after taking the path of office, Hon. Sunday promised to run an all inclusive administration.

According to him, "I'll carry along members to move the association to greater heights that it deserves to be.

"NASAJ is not a one man business, it is an association that is governed by rules, regulations and also by constitution. In my administration, the Congress is supreme, as well as the constitution. NASAJ cannot be subject to the whims and caprices of one individual, as we have experienced in the past three administrations. That would be a thing of the past.

"NASAJ, the organizers of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Sports Games, is responsible for conducting the sports activities which would hold annually for all Judicial arms both federal and state. All affiliates shall come together to conduct the affairs of the Judiciary as one entity. No one shall be excluded.

"Moreso, the association has not really attracted the attention and publicity it deserves because we have not exposed it sufficiently. How can you call it an association, when it is one individual running up and down, claiming it is an association?. It is an association that has its organs, we have zonal coordinators in the North as well as in the South. These organs shall also be fully operational during our regime."

Other executive committee members declared as winner by the chairman of the electoral committee, Abubakar Abubakar Karofi, are Comr.Vincent Obasi, Vice President, Musa Akuyu, National Secretary General, Murtala Kusherki, National Treasurer, Akoji Adah, National Welfare Officer, Sulieman Musa, National Public Relations Officer, Comr. Emmanuel J., National Assistant Secretary General.

Others are Ibrahim Baba, National Assistant Public Relations Officer and Boniface Okpe as financial secretary.