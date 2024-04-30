Nigeria: Housing Firms' Association Gets New Leadership

The Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN) has welcomed a new leadership team following its recent elections, marking the beginning of a promising era focused on advancing affordable housing initiatives nationwide.

In a statement issued by the executive secretary of AHCN, Toye Eniola, announced the appointment of the new officers, emphasising their dedication to driving progress and innovation in the housing sector.

The association said that managing director of Cross River State Property and Investment Company Limited, Eno Obongha, assumes the role of president, leading alongside Ayodeji Adebayo Joseph, managing director of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, as the first vice president, and Abdullahi Rabiu, managing director of Kano State Housing Corporation, as the second vice president.

"Mr. Daniel Makava, a director with the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, takes on the position of Association Secretary, while Barrister Michael Amure, general manager of the Ondo State Development and Property Corporation, serves as treasurer. Barrister Patrick Udomfang, managing director of Akwa Ibom Property and Investment Company, is appointed as auditor, and Albert Afolabi of Centrebase Consult assumes the role of Financial Secretary. Humphrey Ukeh, general manager of the Federal Housing Authority, will chair the Technical Committee.

"Ugwuozor Gabriel Onyemaechi of the Abuja Property Development Company Limited is appointed as Public Affairs Officer, with Babatunde Adeleke of LSDPC serving as Secretary of the Technical Committee.

"Additionally, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, the former president of the Association, and Olusesan Obe, managing director of Centre Base Consult Limited Lagos, have been elected as ex-officio members, bringing valuable experience to the association's leadership.

"The newly appointed officers are committed to steering AHCN with diligence, aiming to drive progress in Nigeria's housing sector and address its diverse challenges," the statement said.