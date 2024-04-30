Nigeria: Yobe Varsity Matriculates 2,150 Students for 2023/2024 Academic Session

The Yobe State University has matriculated a total of 2,150 students into different academic programmes including the newly 11 undergraduate approved courses for the 2023/2024 session.

The Vice-Chancellor of Yobe State University, Prof. Mala Mohammed Daura, has while speaking during the occasion in Damaturu said the University has recently got the approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the Resource Verification of the commencement of the eleven new undergraduate academic programes.

A statement issued by the communication officer, office of the vice chancellor of the University, Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani said Prof. Daura enumerated the programmes to B. NSc. Nursing, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS), L.L.B. Islamic Law, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Zoology and B.Sc. Botany.

The VC said other approved programmes are B.Sc. Environmental Biology, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies, B.LIS Library and Information Science as well as B.Ed. Curriculum Studies.

"We also have a total of 35 Postgraduate programmes on board and got approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for resources verification for the commencement of twenty five (25) new Postgraduate programmes."

The Vice-Chancellor has while extending the University's appreciation to Yobe State Government, staff, parents and guardians for the total support to the institution, charged the newly matriculated students to shun all forms of vices and be good ambassadors of the University.

Prof. Daura advised the students to adhere to the university's code of ethics and regulations in addition to contributing responsibly to the institution's progress.

The dean Students Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Alkhamis Idriss has while speaking, commended the University Management for providing the enabling teaching and learning environment to the students.