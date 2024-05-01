Nigeria: Davido Shuns Noise, Celebrates Wife's 29th Birthday in Jamaica

30 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Obed David

Davido appears to have moved past the social media uproar that followed his exchange with his colleague and long-standing rival, Wizkid,

Music star Davido appears to have moved past the social media uproar that followed his exchange with his colleague and long-standing rival, Wizkid, by celebrating his wife, Chioma's 29th birthday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Despite calls for a truce from senior colleagues, Wizkid continues to challenge Davido.

He has dared Davido to release a song he penned himself.

This long-standing feud has been a hot topic in the music industry, with fans and critics eagerly awaiting the next move from both a-listers.

On Monday, the latest rift between Wizkid and Davido started when fans asked the former to release a new song.

Wizkid responded with a video of Davido that surfaced early in April, where he was on his knees begging.

He said his fans had to beg him that way for him to release a new song. This could be considered a subtle jab at Davido that blew out of proportion.

Shutting out the noise, Davido, his wife, Chioma, and a few friends and associates are partying in Jamaica.

Taking to his Instagram, Davido decided to celebrate his wife with a spree of pictures and videos celebrating her.

He splashed photos of Chioma on social media while expressing his affection for her. He also shared heartfelt words and a tender video capturing their love-filled moments.

Videos are seen of him being all goofy and full of cheer. He went on to reckon with her as his soldier, saying, "Happy birthday to my best friend, my confidant, the best I ever had! Now till 4ever!!! And soldier".

On 30 March 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation.

The couple had their traditional wedding on 6 November 2022, at Davido's father's house, with only a few family and friends present, with no cameras allowed.

The marriage took a lot of people by surprise as they didn't see it coming. Their marriage has been one kept on the low key, reasons best known to them, but it is the beauty of how he never stops celebrating her at the slightest opportunity is evident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.