Nigeria: Davido Shuns Noise, Celebrates Wife's 29th Birthday in Jamaica

Music star Davido appears to have moved past the social media uproar that followed his exchange with his colleague and long-standing rival, Wizkid, by celebrating his wife, Chioma's 29th birthday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Despite calls for a truce from senior colleagues, Wizkid continues to challenge Davido.

He has dared Davido to release a song he penned himself.

This long-standing feud has been a hot topic in the music industry, with fans and critics eagerly awaiting the next move from both a-listers.

On Monday, the latest rift between Wizkid and Davido started when fans asked the former to release a new song.

Wizkid responded with a video of Davido that surfaced early in April, where he was on his knees begging.

He said his fans had to beg him that way for him to release a new song. This could be considered a subtle jab at Davido that blew out of proportion.

Shutting out the noise, Davido, his wife, Chioma, and a few friends and associates are partying in Jamaica.

Taking to his Instagram, Davido decided to celebrate his wife with a spree of pictures and videos celebrating her.

He splashed photos of Chioma on social media while expressing his affection for her. He also shared heartfelt words and a tender video capturing their love-filled moments.

Videos are seen of him being all goofy and full of cheer. He went on to reckon with her as his soldier, saying, "Happy birthday to my best friend, my confidant, the best I ever had! Now till 4ever!!! And soldier".

On 30 March 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation.

The couple had their traditional wedding on 6 November 2022, at Davido's father's house, with only a few family and friends present, with no cameras allowed.

The marriage took a lot of people by surprise as they didn't see it coming. Their marriage has been one kept on the low key, reasons best known to them, but it is the beauty of how he never stops celebrating her at the slightest opportunity is evident.