Ghana: Surgery Cases Were Cancelled Due to Limited Space, Not 'Dumsor' - Korle Bu

The national referral hospital assured their patients and the general public that they will prioritize their care and will continue to work to provide excellent services to address their health needs.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has denied claims that surgeries were cancelled due to the recent power outages.

In a press release on Monday, April 29, the teaching hospital said two cases at the Department of Surgery were returned to the ward due to limited space and not due to power outages and malfunctioning of standby generators as several reports in the media claim.

"Two cases at the Department of Surgery were returned to the ward at the end of the day on account of limited space in the recovery ward and not because of power outage. The rest of the other theatres spread across the hospital all carried out their surgeries as scheduled," the hospital said in their statement.

However, the presser said they experienced low current, but that didn't affect their work as their standby generators were working.

"However, we experienced low current for about 45 minutes. In the face of the low current that emanated from a problem at one of the substations of ECG, our functional standby generators came on stream and provided power for work to continue until the problem was resolved," part of the press release stated.

The hospital further said work commenced on all elective cases in their theaters and the operations proceeded according to plan.

The hospital also appealed to the media to exercise great circumspection in publishing stories that are not fully verified as it could undermine public confidence and create unnecessary fear and discomfort among their patients.