Liberia: Senate Places 'Mining Cartel Ringleader' On Its Radar

Gao Feng, a Chinese national, dubbed the "Real Minister", due to his significant sway within the mining sector of the country, has come under the radar of the Liberian Senate, with modalities being worked out to launch thorough investigations into his activities within the sector.

Gao, also known popularly as Barry, has gained notoriety as a prominent foreign player in the mining sector. His moniker, "the Real Minister," reflects the significant level of power and control he wields within the Mines and Energy Ministry, especially during the immediate past regime. But according to some top sources up Capitol Hill, it is now time to put an end to Gao's clandestine activities within the sector.

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh has already placed Gao on the radar of the Senate, calling on his colleagues to launch an investigation into the activities of the Chinese national. Konneh's constituency is reportedly the worst victim of Gao's clandestine mining activities in the country.

Along with fellow senator Botoe Kanneh, Konneh has written the Senate to subject Gao to an investigation.

"Our county, Gbarpolu, is mineral-rich, but its resources are being mortgaged to one Chinese national Mr. Gao Feng (aka Barry) also commonly referred to as "the Minister of Mines and Energy," Konneh wrote on his Facebook page recently. "He is allegedly using Liberian proxies to operate his illicit mining empire in Gbarpolu County, specifically in Belle Yalla, Henry Town, Monakorlleh, and parts of Gbarma Diatrict using at least 20 excavators and 12 washing plants for gold and diamonds, destroying the environment, polluting water sources, and probably evading taxes. Gbarpolu did not benefit from the reported growth in mining."

"On the Senate floor, we argued our (Senator Botoe Kanneh and I) communication to our colleagues to launch an immediate investigation into these allegations. Stay tuned!" Senator Konneh said.

Prior to the Gbarpolu Senator's complaint, a recent media investigation unveiled troubling pieces of evidence regarding manipulations and clandestine activities at MME. The investigation reveals a Chinese national known as "Barry" or "the Real Minister" operating within the MME and allegedly engaging in bribery, illegal license issuance, and a complete disregard for mining regulations.

Gao Feng is said to have collaborated with former ministers to further his interests and those of his companies. These companies include Urban & Rural Services Inc., Xin Li Da Investment Development Ltd., and Scott Investment Incorporation. Among the alleged offenses, Gao Feng reportedly paid former ministers a substantial sum of US$350,000 to secure two prospecting licenses for Urban & Rural Services Inc., despite overlapping with the active Exploration License of NEO Global Mines & Minerals Inc.

Prior to the inauguration of President Joseph N. Boakai, many sources at the Ministry of Mines and Energy predicted that the President Joseph Boakai would face significant challenges in reforming the mining sector.

They told the Daily Observer that the pervasive influences of various cartels, particularly those controlled by foreigners, pose significant challenges to the much-needed reforms that the new government would want to institute.

The sector is influenced by powerful cartels, especially those controlled by foreigners, which complicates efforts to introduce much-needed reforms. The entrenched corruption and manipulation within the sector, including the involvement of high-level government officials, present obstacles to Boakai's reform agenda.

"For President Boakai to have total control over this sector will be difficult. There are a lot of strong forces that are ready to fight him," a former lower-level minister who served in the Weah administration, told the Observer. "There are a lot of powerful cartels that are ready to do anything to protect their interests and those of powerful past government officials."

However, the appointment of Wilmot Paye as Minister of Mines and Energy raised hopes among stakeholders in the sector, who see his tough, straightforward approach as necessary to combat the influence of cartels.

Boakai has acknowledged the longstanding issues in the mining sector and has committed to implementing reforms to ensure that Liberia benefits from its natural resources.

As per Boakai's admission in a frank interview with Reuters in late 2023, the mining sector has been a problem for the country, with resources being exploited while the lives of the people remain unchanged.

"To be frank with you, the mining sector has been one of the problems in this country. I have seen our resources exploited, and the lives of the people remain the worst," Boakai said.

Meanwhile, overcoming the strong influence of cartels and entrenched interests will be a significant challenge for Paye and Boakai as they work towards reforming the sector.

Reported illicit mining spots for Gao within Gbarpolu County:

Belle Yallah Town, Belle District, Gbarpolu County. Gao allegedly used Scott Investment Incorporation; Urban & Rural Services Inc. and Xin Li Da Investment Development Ltd. to conduct illicit massive mining with Twelve (12) excavators and Eight (8) washing plants since March 2023, without any proper mining licenses, and encroaching on the exploration license area granted to NEO Global Mineral & Mines Inc. The production for this illicit mining produced a minimum of 8,000 grams of gold per day, equivalent to US$584,000 per day.

Photo 3: One of the mining rights that Barry reportedly acquired through dubious means

Monakorlleh Town, Zalakai Mining District, Gbarpolu County. Here, Barry reportedly used Scott Investment Incorporation to conduct illicit massive mining with six (6) excavators and Four (4) washing plants since March 2023, without any proper mining licenses, and encroaching

Petronotre Liberia Inc. Exploration License granted area. The production for this illicit mining produced a minimum of 5,000.00 grams of gold per day, equivalent to US$365,000.00 per day.

Gblita,Henry Town, Gbarpolu County. Here, Gao is allegedly conducting illicit mining with four (4) excavators and two (2) washing plants since November 2023, without any proper mining licenses, the production for this illicit mining is unknown and needs further investigation.

Furthermore, Urban & Rural Services Inc., under Gao Feng's ownership, is accused of conducting large-scale mining operations within the area intended for NEO Global Mines & Minerals Inc., causing significant damage to exploration infrastructure. The operation is said to produce a daily minimum of 8,000 grams of gold, equivalent to $480,000, evading substantial government taxes.

Additionally, evidence suggests that Gao Feng revoked exploration licenses at will, conspiring with Scott Investment Incorporation to apply for an area previously granted to NEO Global Mines & Minerals Inc. The latter's license was swiftly revoked and transferred to Scott Investment Incorporation within a matter of minutes.

Gao Feng's activities also extended to hindering NEO Global Mines & Minerals Inc.'s Reconnaissance License while favoring Xin Li Da Investment Development Ltd. for two Exploration Licenses in Grand Bassa County, despite pending complaints and legal violations.

When the Daily Observer placed a call to a mobile phone number belonging to an aide in one of Gao Feng's companies for an earlier report, the individual answered the call, but refused to state his name or which one of Gao's companies he represents. He rather told the reporter that Gao is not in the country and that he (Gao) will speak to the media when he's ready.

Like Gao and many members of cartels, their ringleaders continue to take advantage of the country's poor regulation within the sector, lack of concrete and genuine investments, disorganization within the sector, ignorance of the Liberian people, and abuse of labor and other natural resources.

They and their networks are deeply entrenched in the sector, attempting to upstage any reforms against their complex web of interests. President Boakai is determined to institute reforms aimed at maximizing the benefits of Liberia's vast natural resources and uproot the entrenched corruption and manipulations that have plagued the sector for years.

"The way these people have the sector in their hands, it will be difficult for any government to dislodge them. They are firmly grounded and supported by powerful people who have so many stakes in the sector," a top geologist who works at the Ministry told the Observer in an interview over the weekend. "Boakai needs to work harder if he will succeed in making the sector a priority that will help the economy. Gao Feng and a few other guys in this country practically control everything here."