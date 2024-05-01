Liberia: Swal Condemns Vandalization of SKD By Hooligans

Monrovia — The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has strongly condemned what it terms as an act of 'hooliganism' exhibited by a few supporters on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

A group of disgruntled individuals, believed to be supporters of Grand Gedeh County, damaged the dugout seats and other infrastructures at the stadium on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The barbaric action also left several individuals injured, which SWAL described as unfortunate.

The incident happened after the delayed extra 30 minutes clash between Nimba County and Grand Gedeh County, a game which Nimba won on penalty shootouts.

The SWAL statement, released Tuesday, April 30, 2024, said the destruction of the facilities at the SKD is totally wrong and an act of hooliganism that has no place in football.

The statement further noted that the behavior of the disgruntled football fans has cast a shadow on this year's County Meet and wants organizers to take drastic actions to avoid a recurrence.

SWAL also wants the Liberia National Police (LNP) to immediately investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of Monday's violence at the SKD.

SWAL has therefore welcomed the decision by the Liberia Football Association to expel referee Josephus Tarjilor but called for an investigation to also be done into the Bomi versus Lofa County match.

The Sports writing body further stressed that the number of poor decisions taken by some referees in this year's County Meet undermines the established intent of the tournament, which is to promote peace and unity among all Liberians.

Video footage from the two games shows that the penalty awarded to Lofa by referee George Momo and the disallowed goal from Grand Gedeh need immediate investigation followed by lengthy punishment.

SWAL is therefore calling on all Liberians, especially football followers, to always exhibit good sportsmanship and professionally channel their grievances regardless of the decisions of match officials.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs have expressed their disappointment and frustration at the wanton destruction of the SKD Sports Complex facilities during the Nimba vs Grand Gedeh Match on April 29, 2024, at the SKD Sports Complex.

The Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs believe that the S.K.D Sports Complex is a beacon of hope and unity not only for sports enthusiasts but the nation as a whole. However, the National County Sports Meet is to promote national reconciliation for peace, unity, and togetherness among Liberians, developing the feeling of patriotism and nationalism.

The aftermath of the game between Nimba and Grand Gedeh did not exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship but was characterized by wanton vandalism of the facilities of the Sports Complex.

The organizers categorically condemn in the strongest terms the actions by the fans believed to be from Grand Gedeh County for such disgraceful behavior that is uncivilized and unpatriotic, leading to the massive destruction of the facilities of the SKD Sports Complex.

The act of vandalism by supporters in such a fashion demonstrates the lack of sportsmanship, with seats being ripped apart, projectiles hurled, and the grounds of the S.K.D Sports Complex becoming a battlefield of intolerance.

The Ministries want to assure the public that all actors responsible for the act leading to the destruction of the SKD Sports Complex will face the law when the investigations are concluded.

We believe that no disenchantment should undermine the good spirit and intent of the national county sports meet.

While we look forward to a successful national county sports meet, let us henceforth commit and submit ourselves to adopting the emblematic spirit of the tournament and applying it to serve as a point of reference to our nation-building process.

The organizers expect that the spirit of togetherness that has characterized the games throughout the country will continue to guide us to ensure that this edition of the tournament becomes fruitful.