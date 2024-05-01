Nigeria: Jnr Pope Burial - Family Urges Public to Rely On Information From Planning Committee

Jnr Pope and four other crew members drowned after their boat capsised in Anam River in Anambra State on 10 April while returning from a movie shoot.

The family of JohnPaul Odonwodo, a.k.a Junior Pope, has urged the public to rely solely on information from the Central Planning Committee (CPC) for his burial.

Ivor Odonwodo, the late actor's brother, said this in a statement in Enugu.

While noting that the family was heartbroken by his death, Mr Odonwodo said they were finding consolation in the life of impact he lived.

"His life was characterised by love of God, family, community, and being a beacon of positive energy to all who encountered him."

According to him, the family owes him at this point to bid him a befitting farewell. Hence, the family set up the burial committee.

"We urge the public to rely solely on the information provided by the committee on the funeral rites. The tentative date of burial for our fallen hero is 17 May, while the programme of events surrounding his farewell is being finalised with the family.

"The Funeral Poster encapsulating these events will be shared by the CPC with the general public shortly. We encourage everyone to be patient as the CPC finalises this. In the meantime, tributes are being collated for him using https://everloved.com/life-of/john-paul-odonwodo/ and https://bit.ly/ForevermissedJnrPope," he said.

He added that "people who wish to send in a letter headed tributes can send same to jnrpopememorial@gmail.com

"For further enquiries on the passage rites or any other matter connected to it, you should contact any of the undersigned. Chijioke Ngwu, Chairman CPC and Mr Aka Eze Aka, Enugu Commissioner for Information and Communication. Ivor Odonwodo, elder brother and Amuche Nnabueze, Chairperson Media and Publicity Subcommittee".

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Jnr Pope and four other crew members drowned after their boat capsised in Anam River in Anambra State on 10 April while returning from a movie shoot.

Of a total of 12 individuals who boarded the ill-fated boat, only seven were rescued alive, while five died, including Jnr Pope.