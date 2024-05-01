Nigeria: Pregnant Woman, Children, Others Injured As Gas Explodes in Lagos

1 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The fire service said preliminary investigations suggested that a gas leakage may have triggered the explosion.

Nine persons including a pregnant woman and some children sustained various injuries following a gas explosion in the Ajegunle area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the fire started around afternoon.

"Today, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) demonstrated its rapid response capabilities in Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos, where a gas explosion rocked the community at approximately 12:39 hours on Tuesday," the statement read.

The fire service said preliminary investigations suggested that a gas leakage may have triggered the explosion, "subsequently igniting a high-tension cable, causing a fire outbreak."

"The incident occurred in an area known for its gas cylinder trading activities, amplifying the impact. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS, with support from the Federal Fire Service, the fire was swiftly brought under control, preventing further devastation," the statement added.

The incident damaged four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a section of a residential bungalow, the fire agency said.

According to Mrs Adeseye, the firefighters managed to salvage nearby structures, including a critical fuel service station, mitigating potential additional losses.

"Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries. They received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and are currently undergoing further treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding lives and property through proactive emergency response, public education, and community engagement initiatives," she said.

