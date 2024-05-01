Nigeria: Timeline of Davido, Wizkid's Decade-Long Rivalry, Feud

What began as a friendly competition between two rising stars evolved into a ten-year feud and silent rivalry marked by moments of collaboration, contention, and everything in between.

From chart-topping hits to fiery Twitter feuds, the decade-long rivalry between Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid has kept fans on the edge.

Undoubtedly, David Adeleke and Ayodeji Balogun are two of the forerunners of the Afrobeats genre in the last decade as Nigeria's biggest music exports.

They kickstarted their journeys almost simultaneously, with Wizkid's 'Holla At Your Boy' in 2010 and Davido's 'Back When' in 2011. Since then, they've been unstoppable forces, dominating everything from awards to the charts, with hit after hit and die-hard stans: Wizkid FC to the 30BG gang.

Their influence isn't just in numbers but in the enthusiasm of their fans, who show unwavering dedication akin to a cult following. Their impact resonates globally, from selling out arenas like the O2 to making waves as far as Suriname. Wizkid and Davido aren't just names; they're legends in the making, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape, both at home in Nigeria and across the world.

What began as a friendly competition between two rising stars evolved into a ten-year saga marked by moments of collaboration, contention, and everything in between.

One word that captures this decade of discord between the duo is "conflict." It combines the idea of a bromance with conflict, visible in a relationship that's not quite the typical heartwarming friendship. So is their rivalry, one of the most fascinating in Nigeria's Afropop music history--not even the Plantashun boiz rivalry nor Remedies trio rivalry could match its riveting timeline.

The Davido-Wizkid feud seemed destined to endure, leaving a trail of broken friendships and shattered egos.

Buckle up for a journey through the highs, lows, and electrifying showdowns that have defined the Davido-Wizkid beef over the past ten years, as PREMIUM TIMES takes us down memory lane of this decade-long 'reflect' relationship, which has been primarily fueled by their die-hard fan base for over a decade.

2010 - The dawn of a rivalry

Wizkid's breakout hit "Holla At Your Boy," released on 2 January 2010, and Davido's debut "Back When," on 29 May 2011, catapulted both singers into the spotlight.

As they emerged as frontrunners of the Afrobeat scene, whispers of rivalry began to surface, mainly amongst the fans, when they started comparing and making distinctions between the rising stars.

However, throughout this time, despite occasional jabs by fans, Wizkid and Davido maintained a facade of camaraderie. It was not until 2014 that the real discord emerged.

2014 - Word War I

What had started as a mere comparison soon grew into a full-fledged war of wars, as the feud reached new heights when they took their battle to Twitter, now known as X.

It all began with a seemingly innocuous tweet from Wizkid on 28 July 2014, sent out after his electrifying performance in New York City and ahead of his highly anticipated show in London.

In the now-infamous tweet, Wizkid wrote, "Proper shows, proper venues," a statement that sparked speculation among fans and industry insiders. Many interpreted the tweet as a thinly veiled jab at Davido, who had recently concluded his successful concert series.

As the Twitterverse exploded with reactions, tensions between the two artistes simmered beneath the surface. Davido wasted no time firing back, insisting that Wizkid's tweet directly attacked him and his recent accomplishments.

However, in a subsequent interview, Wizkid attempted to diffuse the situation, claiming that his tweet had been misinterpreted. He asserted that his comment was not aimed at Davido but expressed frustration with the subpar sound system he had encountered at a previous venue.

2015 - 2017 Unprecedented Unity

In what no one saw coming, fans witnessed a spectacle of unity and talent as Davido and Wizkid graced the stage at the "At The Club" event hosted by Remmy Martin in Lagos in 2015.

The event, held at the Ocean View venue in Victoria Island, showcased the best of Afrobeats and brought together top artistes from across the industry. For fans who had long dreamed of seeing these two titans of Nigerian music share a stage, the moment was legendary as Davido and Wizkid delivered unforgettable performances.

2017 - Word War II

For a moment, we thought this newfound peace had come to stay. Little did we know that we were in for another ride. Their rivalry reached unprecedented levels in 2017.

This period was marked by intense strife and animosity between the two superstars, from social media spats to physical altercations.

It all began with a Snapchat shot fired by Davido, who seemingly aimed for Wizkid's musical style. In a cryptic post, Davido proclaimed the superiority of the "Pon Pon" sound, leaving fans and observers speculating about the intended target of his remarks. Many interpreted this as a veiled jab at Wizkid, who had been teasing his upcoming album, 'Sound From The Other Side,' and was known for a different musical approach.

But the feud didn't stop at social media spats. In a shocking turn, their crews were embroiled in a physical clash at the One Music Fest in Dubai. The altercation sent shockwaves through the industry, underscoring the deep-seated animosity between the two camps.

Yet, the war of words continued unabated. On 5 July 2017, Wizkid took to Twitter to deliver a playful yet pointed jab at Davido. With a sly reference to Davido's American citizenship, Wizkid quipped, "My people, remember to say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice." The tweet sparked a frenzy of reactions, with fans eagerly dissecting the implications of Wizkid's words.

2017 - 2023 The Ceasefire

The ceasefire began towards the end of 2017; in a moment that sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry, Wizkid and Davido set aside their differences and came together on stage at Wizkid's concert at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos in 2017.

What started as a night of electrifying performances turned into a historic event. The two superstars buried the hatchet and performed Davido's hit song "Fia" in a stunning display of unity and reconciliation.

For fans who had long witnessed the bitter rivalry between Wizkid and Davido, the sight of them sharing a stage was miraculous. As they delivered a flawless rendition of "Fia," the audience was captivated by the palpable sense of camaraderie and mutual respect between the two artists.

The year 2018 brought hope for reconciliation as both stars momentarily set aside their differences.

Also, between 2020 and 2023, while fans were often at loggerheads, they both showed varying forms of comrade love during their downtimes.

For instance, when Davido lost his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, on 31 October 2022, Wizkid sent his condolences, and Davido did likewise when Wizkid lost his mother on 18 August 2023.

But as much as fans would have loved this moment to last, it was only a matter of time before their 'conflict' resurfaced.

April 2024- World War III

On 29 April, the Nigerian music scene witnessed the resurgence of their long-standing feud.

In a dramatic turn of events, both superstars took to social media, engaging in a heated exchange of insults and barbs that reignited their contentious relationship.

With the world watching, Wizkid and Davido spared no punches as they traded blows on a virtual social media battleground. From thinly veiled jabs to outright name-calling, their exchanges were no-holds-barred and left fans and observers alike stunned and captivated by the intensity of their rivalry.

What Next?

As the war of words raged on, it became clear that the love-hate affair between Wizkid and Davido was far from over. Despite occasional camaraderie and collaboration, their relationship remained fraught with tension and animosity, drawing fans deeper into the drama with each passing tweet.

For fans of Nigerian music, the feud between Wizkid and Davido has become a spectacle unto itself, a constant source of intrigue and fascination that continues to dominate headlines and fuel speculation. And as long as the embers of their rivalry continue to burn, one thing is sure: the world will be watching, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this epic saga of love, hate, and everything in between.