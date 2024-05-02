South Africa: Nearly 5,000 Post Office Jobs at Risk - South African News Briefs - May 2, 2024

Nearly 5,000 Post Office Jobs at Risk

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and a Single Adjudication Committee have rejected a relief funding application, leaving nearly 5,000 Post Office employees facing possible retrenchment, reports IOL. The application, submitted by Joint Business Rescue Practitioners and labor unions, aimed to secure Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding for the Post Office's bargaining unit staff. Despite hopes that TERS funding would provide temporary relief by enabling up-skilling and re-training opportunities while maintaining salaries, the application was denied. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies also assisted in finding staff placement positions. Joint Business Rescue Practitioner, Anoosh Rooplal, expressed disappointment, noting the potential positive impact of the funding on affected employees and their families. Despite efforts to mitigate the impact of possible retrenchments, the rejection has caused turmoil among staff and their families.

Western Cape Firefighters Battle Over 9,500 Blazes in Five Months

Western Cape firefighters have battled over 9,500 fires in the past five months, scorching more than 135,000 hectares of land, according to Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, reports News24. The latest blaze on Table Mountain, triggered by lightning strikes, led to the closure of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. Although early morning rain aided containment efforts, concerns lingered over isolated hotspots and hazards like falling trees and rockfalls. With hiking trails closed and a 19% year-on-year increase in vegetation fires recorded by the City of Cape Town, the severity of the situation remains apparent. Despite the challenges, Cape Nature firefighters have played a crucial role, supporting efforts across vast hectares of land. As the province gears up for International Firefighters' Day, Bredell emphasizes the importance of seamless collaboration between entities in managing wildfires, particularly amid the region's hot, dry, and windy conditions, exacerbated by climate change.

Muslim Council Halts Halaal Certification for Clover Products Due

The Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust has announced that it will no longer certify Clover products as halaal starting from August due to the company's ownership by Milco, a consortium headed by the Israeli firm Central Bottling Company, reports IOL. This decision aligns with the Trust's stance against the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israeli goods and services. The Trust had stopped certifying Clover products since January 1, with a phasing-out period of nine months for existing stock bearing their logo. Clover executives have reportedly agreed to this decision, and the Trust aims to remove the halaal logo from all Clover products by the end of August. This move reflects the Trust's broader activism for peace in the region. The decision comes after previous concerns regarding gelatine content in Clover products and the Trust's past certification of new Clover items.

