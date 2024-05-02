Nigeria: I Will Do More for You, Mbah Assures Enugu Workers

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has renewed his commitment to the welfare of the people and workers in the state.

The governor restated his resolve to go beyond the immediate palliatives such as wage awards to create wealth, functional systems and institutions that drastically reduce the burdens that currently drain workers' income.

Governor Mbah, who was represented by the deputy governor Ifeanyi Ossai at a rally to mark this year's Workers' Day, thanked them for their support and industry and promised to look into their remaining demands.

He said, "We know how hard it is for everyone now. But we appeal to our workers to be patient with us because we are doing everything we can, within the means available to the government, to make life a lot better for workers in Enugu State.

"That is why we are trying to create wealth. That is why we are aggressive in our drive for foreign and local investment. That is why we are trying to create jobs that pay better for our people.

"Again, when we talk about the smart schools, what we are trying to do is to build people for today and for the future; kids that will start from age three to master sciences and robotics; and kids that will be able, in the next eight to ten years, begin to write codes that can change the world. And do not forget that the smart schools are free and compulsory.

"What we are also trying to do is to invest in our road network and our public transport system to reduce the pressure workers face in fueling their cars. We are also building quality public healthcare that will be affordable and they have to be such that both the rich and the poor will be very confident to patronise," he said.

The organised labour commended Mbah for his achievements in bettering the wellbeing of the people and workers of the state, describing him as a "promise keeper" and "the most worker-friendly governor in Nigeria."

The chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ben Asogwa and his Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) counterpart, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, during the May Day celebration at Okpara Square, Enugu, said, "We cannot thank Your Excellency enough for your worker-friendly dispositions and policies, which are manifestly translated into enormous benefits, which the people of Enugu State, especially workers, are enjoying since the inception of your administration.

Nwigbo said "We can only mention this few for purposes of emphasis: massive water projects ongoing in Enugu State to ensure quality drinkable water for the people is worthy of note. The proposal and effort to grow the economy of Enugu State from $.4.4bn to $30bn with the attendant economic and social benefits to the people is notable.

"The clearing of pension arrears and regular payment of the same to state pensioners is a welcome development.

"We cannot forget so soon the payment of N25,000 wage award to state workers and secondary school teachers as palliatives, payment of N10,000 wage award to local government workers and primary school teachers, and prompt payment of worker salaries.

"Promotion of workers as and when due, building of smart schools in the 260 political wards of Enugu State to enhance the education of our children at no costs are typical instances of putting the people first.

"The ongoing road construction and rehabilitation in almost the entire state is absolutely commendable. The proposed New Enugu City where work is ongoing with the gains of decongesting the already congested Enugu city is also noteworthy.

"Importantly, the outstanding improvement in security of lives and property, especially the defeat of the non-state actors that destroyed business activities on Mondays in Enugu in the name of sit-at-home is a major feat."

The workers, however, requested the Mbah administration to ensure the commencement of payment of the arrears of gratuity immediately after the verification of the beneficiaries; payment of the arrears of pension to the state parastatals retirees, primary school retirees, and local government retirees; payment of arrears of inherited annual leave allowance as soon as practicable, training and retaining of workers to enhance their productivity; and assistance towards the completion of the new labour secretariat.