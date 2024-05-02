Ghana: Man Accused of Gh¢65,739 Police Recruitment Scam Granted Bail

The Circuit Court in Dansoman has granted GH¢70,000 bail to 33-year-old unemployed man, accused of collecting GH¢65,739 under the guise of recruiting two people into the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Ansong, who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraud.

The court presided over by Halima EL-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, ordered accused to produce three sureties, one to be justified, and two of the sureties are to be public servants earning GH¢2,000.

The court also directed the accused to deposit a copy of his Ghana Card with the court's registry, and adjourned the case to May 6, for the prosecution to file witness statements and disclosures.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, opposed the grant of bail to accused, because he may not appear before court and may also compromise police investigations into another case concerning him.

The prosecution said Benjamin Otchere Amo, is a farmer from Wenchi in the Bono East Region, while the accused, Ansong, 33, unemployed, is living in Bubuashie, in Accra.

The prosecution stated that in November, last year, there were rumours of Youth Employment Agency personnel being recruited into the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The court heard that the complainant was introduced to Ansong as a National Youth Employment Agency (YEA) personnel, who promised to help recruit interested persons into the service.

Chief Insp Wonder said complainant gave GH¢1,000 each covering himself and his elder brother to secure recruitment into the service, as requested by the accused.

The prosecution said accused demanded more money from the complainant, under the pretext of creating new Y.E.A numbers, and buying forms for the complainant and his brother, which complainant paid.

According to Chief Insp Wonder, when Ansong realised the complainant could pay any amount he requested, he (accused) made more demands for varying sums of money.

According to the prosecution, Ansong informed the complainant that his brother was qualified for Senior Police Officer position and requested GH¢10,000.

Chief Insp Wonder said complainant made payment into accused's MoMo account (0545411049).

The prosecution said after some weeks, Ansong called the complainant and asked him (complainant) to tell his brother to submit his HND certificate for the Senior Officer Rank, which he (brother) did not have.

Chief Insp Wonder said that Ansong told the complainant that he could assist him acquire HND certificate from Pentecost University for GH¢10,000, for his brother, which the complainant paid in bits into the accused's mobile money account.

Ansong continued to make demands for various sums of money in the name of "settling" his directors to facilitate the process, the court heard.

Chief Insp Wonder said Ansong took GH¢65,739 from the complainant and his brother under the guise of assisting them to get recruited into the service.

The prosecution said the complainant realised he was being defrauded when the transaction did not yield any positive results.

Chief Insp Wonder said the complainant went to Ansong's house, but on seeing him (complainant), the accused jumped a wall and fled.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the police at Korle-Bu and Ansong was arrested by some Good Samaritans and handed over to the police.

Ansong in his investigation caution statement, admitted the offence. --GNA