Ghana: Soldier Shot Dead At Kasoa Millennium City Over Land Dispute - GAF Condemns Act

Lance Corporal Enoch Danso of the Ghana Armed Force (GFA), was on Tuesday shot dead in front of Kasoa Millennium City Police Station, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The soldier, stationed at the Burma Camp Base Workshop, was shot dead by Benlord Ababio, believed to be Gyasehene of Millennium City, over land dispute.

The soldier of the Burma Camp Base Workshop, accompanied by two colleagues, sought to resolve a land dispute at the police station.

Despite prior complaints, the soldiers were obstructed by Ababio, leading to a fatal shooting as they attempted to proceed to the Divisional Police Command.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that trouble began when a brother of one of the soldiers purchased land from some chiefs, at the Millennium City area.

However, every time thesoldiers went to develop the land, they faced resistance from landguards.

The paper learnt that L/Cpl Danso in the company of two colleague soldiers, drove in a car to the area to address the matter.

They had already lodged a complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command, but to no avail.

The soldiers, who were in a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number GR 3591-24, reportedly went to the disputed land and ordered those working there to stop.

The soldiers reportedly went headed to the police station in an attempt to report the case again, but Ababio, prevented them.

In the process, Ababio allegedly fired at the vehicle of the soldiers, leading to the death of L/Cpl Danso.

An eyewitness pleading anonymity said he saw Ababio preventing the soldiers from going to the Divisional Police Command.

He said when the soldiers ignored Ababio, he fired at their vehicle, resulting in the death of L/Cpl Danso, and the other two soldiers escaped unhurt.

The eyewitness said Ababio was arrested and taken to the Divisional Police Command, and later transferred to Accra Police Division for fear of attacks by landguards in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has arrested Benlord Ababio for allegedly shooting the soldier at Kaso Millenum City.

The body of the L/Cpl Danso has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the GAF has condemned what it said was an unprovoked attack on one of its soldiers.

The Director General, Public Relations of the GAF, Brigadier General E.Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement, said "we reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities," and urged all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incident.

The GAF expressed regrets over the tragic loss, "Our preliminary investigations indicate Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman owned a half plot of land which was in dispute at Millennium City, for which the Millennium City Police, informed all parties to stay off the land until the issue was resolved. Allegedly, L/Cpl Omar was informed some people were working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues - L/CplDanso Michael (Deceased) and L/CplAmetus Matthew, they visited the land and confirmed the information."

The GAF spokesperson said Omar and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.

GAF wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier, even as we closely collaborate with the police in further investigations. The general public will be duly informed about the outcome of the investigations in due course.