Nigeria: COAS Hails Troops' Resilience, Commitment to War Against Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their commitment and resilience in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

Lagbaja gave the commendation while addressing troops of 23 Brigade, Nigerian Army, at the Gibson Jalo Cantonment, Yola, Adamawa, during an operational visit to the Brigade on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Lagbaja said the sacrifices of the troops had helped to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation.

He said the desire to gain first-hand insight into the welfare of the troops and assess their operational readiness propelled him and his team to visit the Brigade.

The COAS told the troops that the army was on a transformational drive, adding that the Federal Government had been supportive of the drive with the provision of essential combat enablers and personnel welfare schemes.

He said the drive had started impacting the troops' operational effectiveness and morale.

According to him, the federal government has approved funds to clear the backlog of Group Life Assurance claims that had accumulated since 2012.

"This approved payment is aside from, the ongoing drive to ensure conducive working and living conditions for both personnel and their families," he said.

He assured them that the challenges observed during the visit would receive prompt attention.

During a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, Lagbaja expressed appreciation to the government and people of the state for standing by the troops for peace and tranquility.

He enjoined them to continue to seek support for the troops to enhance their operations.

Responding, Gov. Fintiri said that crime has drastically reduced in the state, adding that interagency cooperation has been commendable.

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the Nigerian army and other security agencies in the conduct of their operational activities in the state. (NAN)