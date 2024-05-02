Ghana: Police Arrest One Suspect Over Killing of Military Officer in Kasoa

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting the Ghana Police Service as they investigate the incident.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect named Benlord Ababio linked to the shooting of a military officer in Kasoa, located in the Central Region.

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting the Ghana Police Service as they investigate the incident.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on their Facebook page, the deceased was shot at approximately 4:20 pm on Tuesday, April 30.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds and was quickly taken to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for urgent medical care.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead.

"Preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, allegedly shot the soldier at Millenum City Kasoa on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, at about 4:20 pm. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention. However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities," the press release stated.

The Police also said they were in touch with the Ghana Armed Forces as investigations into the incident continue.

"The leadership of the Police Service is in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continues," they said.

On Tuesday, April 30, a military officer lost his life during a land dispute, while his two friends narrowly escaped death.

The confrontation arose when the deceased and his companions confronted individuals working on a piece of land they claimed belonged to them.

Despite attempts to resolve the dispute at the Millennium City District Police Command, tensions escalated, leading to the unfortunate death.