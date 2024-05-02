Nigeria: Naira Abuse - Cubana Chief Priest, EFCC to Settle Out of Court

Cubana Chief Priest and the EFCC have agreed to settle out of court.

Socialite and nightlife promoter, Cubana Chief Priest arrived at the federal high court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for the continuation of his alleged naira abuse trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 16 filed a three-count charge against Pascal Okechukwu over alleged naira abuse.

He was arraigned the following day at the federal high court in Lagos and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, thereafter granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The judge ruled that the bail conditions must be perfected within seven days and adjourned to May 2 for continuation.