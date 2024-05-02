Liberia: House Reviews 'Presidential Transition Act'

Liberia is the first African republic to proclaim its independence and is Africa's second oldest modern republic next to Ethiopia; but since the political history of the Republic of Liberia, there has not been any legal instrument to regulate the transfer of political power.

To address Liberia's future political transition process and enhance good governance, President Joseph N. Boikai, Sr., has written the House of Representatives to ratify the PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION ACT, 2024; aimed to establish arrangements for the political transfer administration from one democratically elected President to another democratically elected President, to provide for the regulation of the political transfer of power and related matters.

In his communication to Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, the Chief Executive said: President Communication: "I am pleased to submit to your Honorable Body for enactment of AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 12, CHAPTER 1, PART 1, EXECUTIVE LAW, LIBERIAN CODES OF LAW REVISED BY CREATING A NEW SUB-CHAPTER "E" TO BE KNOWN- AS PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION ACT."

The President argued: "Honorable Speaker, you may be aware that our nation is rapidly cultivating democratic values for healthy democratization, peaceful advancement, and enduring permanency. The transfer of political power from one democratically elected president to another democratically elected president in our recent history is a testament to this significant democratic progress."

The Liberian Chief Executive added: "However, the non-existence of a legal mechanism/protocol for the organization and smooth transition has been a national issue, sometimes creating inefficacy."

President Boakai said when the Act is enacted; it shall apply to, and govern, all transitional activities of the Government of Liberia following the holding of General and Presidential elections, culminating in the transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another.

Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives have voted for the Joint Committee on Executive, Judiciary, and Elections & Inauguration to report one week upon their return.