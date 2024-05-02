Liberia: Boakai Proposes Name Change for MIA

The House of Representatives is scrutinizing a draft law to repeal "CHAPTER 25, MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS, TITLE 12 EXECUTIVE LAW OF 1972, LIBERIAN CODES OF LAW REVISED, TO ESTABLISH IN ITS STEAD, A NEW CHAPTER 25 TO BE KNOWN AS THE MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT."

The Act was submitted to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 by President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr.

The President said in his communication that the objective of the Act is to amend the Act establishing the Ministry of Internal Affairs and to create in its stead the Ministry of Local Government consistent with the Local Government Act of 2018.

"When enacted, the Ministry of Local Government shall be responsible for providing executive oversight to, mentor, and guide all local governments, specifically in their management of balanced, socio-economic development programs. These include communal farming, research, boundary harmonization; empowerment of local communities, strengthening of the delivery of social services, cultural and traditional practices," the President indicated.

The President furthered that the Ministry will also enhance the promotion of peace and reconciliation and delivery of good governance, including popular participation, inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, and access to justice at local levels, consistent with the Local Government Act of 2018 and all laws, policies, strategies, and regulations relating to local governance and peacebuilding.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has also written the House of Representatives to approve AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 30, PUBLIC AUTHORITIES LAW, LIBERIAN CODES OF LAW REVISED TO ESTABLISH THE Liberia NATIONAL TOURISM AUTHORITY ACT (LNTA).

According to the President's communication, the objective and purpose of this Act is to detach "Tourism" from the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, to make Tourism, which seems to be almost dormant, an independent entity that will enhance and improve the tourism sector of the Country.

"The Tourism Sector, when properly managed, will be an engine of investment, employment, growth, national development, international integration and reconciliation," the President averred.