Liberia: Staunch Boakai Supporter 'Thank You Very Much' Apologies for Helping Kinsman to Power

Monrovia — A staunch supporter of President Joseph Boakai, Joshua Sengbeh, alias "Thank you Very Much", is becoming frustrated and rethinking the role he played in the 2023 presidential election in helping his kinsman to power amid increasingly excruciating economic rocking the nation.

Mr. Sengbeh, a native of Lofa County, said he has reportedly been blocked from seeing the president and his request for a power saw to the president for his farm has fallen on deaf ears.

In an interview with Vision online TV Wednesday, Mr. Sengbeh surprisingly expressed disappointment in the administration, and apologized to his followers for convincing them to vote for Boakai last year.

Regretting that he failed to deeply interrogate President Boakai's personality and capacity, he added, "If many of us had done this, perhaps the people in Unity Party would not have the confidence to be walking away so blatantly from the product it sold during the campaign as it is doing today."

"It is possible that I convinced a couple of people to vote for the Unity Party and Mr. Boakai," Mr. Sengbeh said. "I owe them an apology."

"I will freely say that this is one of the biggest lessons I have learnt in my life so far.

"I campaigned for the Unity Party and convinced a lot of people in Lofa County to vote for Unity Party, I owe these people an apology. For not properly interrogating the people who offered themselves as the solution to Liberia's problems. Not because it would have made a difference but because it was the right thing to do. Liberia was always the point."

He said those around the presidency have become a source of shame to him, as they now offer daily "a dose of high drama" in place of "a change agenda that was promised."

"I feel sad and ashamed at the way things are unfolding...The government that promised change is now so bound up in politics that changing anything is practically impossible even when they know the thing is not working."