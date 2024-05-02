Gambia: First Witness Testifies in Westfield Murder Case

22-year-old Sanna Camara is the first prosecution witness to testify in the murder trial involving Adama Tine accused of killing Fatoumata Kargbo inside a money exchange bureau at Westfield, Kanifing Municipality.

The prosecution alleged that Arona Tine stabbed Fatoumata Kargbo using a knife resulting in her demise.

The witness testified that while he was performing his Friday congregational prayer on the day of the alleged incident, he heard late Fatoumata Kargbo calling for help and he rushed to the shop. The witness added that he found her at the door holding a knife and her body was covered with blood. He explained that he then saw the accused person coming from behind.

"Tine was following Fatoumata, who was holding a knife," the witness said.

The witness testified that the knife fell from Fatoumata and this was when Adama Tine took it and then stabbed himself. He said after doing that, he locked the door of the bureau while people were standing outside. The witness said Fatoumata was lying outside while people surrounded her and the accused person locked himself inside the Bureau.

When asked about the exact words of Fatoumata as she was calling for help, the witness said she was repeatedly saying, "Help me, help me, help me..."

The witness said he observed that when Fatoumata was holding the knife, it was having blood stain.

The witness disclosed that he and the deceased (Fatoumata) were friends, and he helped her in opening and closing the Bureau when she come to work.

Under cross-examination by Defence Counsel Omar Suso, the witness said the incident happened around 13:45 on that Friday, before the Friday congregational prayer time.

Counsel O. Susso: In your evidence-in-chief, you told the court that you heard Fatoumatta shout. Is that correct?

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes.

Counsel O. Susso: Is it correct that after hearing Fatoumatta shout, you saw her coming from the shop?

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes, we met or encountered each other at the shop's entrance.

Counsel O. Susso: So, you only witnessed what happened outside the shop?

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes.

Counsel O. Susso: Based on what you saw outside, the only person holding a knife was Fatoumatta.

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes, I saw Fatoumatta Kargbo holding a knife.

Counsel O. Susso: Did you witness the accused attacking Fatoumatta Kargbo at any point?

Sanna Cham (witness): No, he did not attack her; he was standing at one place when he came out from the Bureau.

Counsel O. Susso: Do you agree that it was Fatoumatta who attacked the accused with a knife?

Sanna Cham (witness): Fatoumatta Kargbo did not attack him. She held a knife and pointed in his direction, then fell and crawled away as the accused picked up the knife.

The statement of the witness was tendered and admitted in evidence.

Counsel O. Susso: Mr. Cham at the time you were giving your statement at the Police the case was fresh in your mind

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes,

Counsel O. Suso: Given the facts of the case were fresh in mind, then what you told the police is the correct statement.

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes,

Counsel O. Susso: So, do you maintain the position that the deceased didn't attack the accused person

Sanna Cham (witness): Yes, Fatoumatta didn't attack the accused person, she was pointing to the accused holding the knife.

At this juncture, the case was adjourned to the 6th of May at 11:30 for the continuation of the cross-examination.