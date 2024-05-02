Gambia: Is Labour Day Serving Its True Purpose?

editorial

May Day is utilized by organized labour to determine the working condition of the working class. While sports could improve health, meetings convened by organized labour to explain their concerns to government and people embody the true significance of commemorating Labour Day.

The umbrella trade union has made major demands to be transmitted by the ministry of trade. The key demand is the introduction of a minimum wage.

The importance of the revitalization of the Joint Industrial Council (JIC) to promote dialogue and collective bargaining and to promote the interest of the workers, have been highlighted by the unions. The linkage between development and the generation of employment and better working conditions are highlighted by the resolution which was delivered on 1st May 2024.