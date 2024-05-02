Nigeria: Wizkid, Davido Should Settle Their Differences for Industry Growth, Says Havens

Amidst the ongoing feud between Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Davido, Afro Pop artist Havens has called for both artists to settle their differences in order to foster growth and unity within the music industry.

Havens, believes that the rivalry between Wizkid and Davido, hinders the progress of the Nigerian music industry. He emphasized the need for collaboration and mutual respect among artists, regardless of their status or popularity.

"As two of the biggest names in Nigerian music, Wizkid and Davido have the power to influence positive change within the industry," Havens stated. "Their constant feud only serves to distract from the incredible music being created in Nigeria and prevents us from reaching our full potential."

Havens' call for reconciliation comes at a time when tensions between Wizkid and Davido are once again running high. The two artists have a long history of rivalry, with both taking shots at each other on social media.

Despite their differences, Havens remains hopeful that Wizkid and Davido can put aside their feud for the greater good of the music industry. He believes that a collaboration between the two artists could not only produce great music but also serve as a powerful symbol of unity and reconciliation.

"Imagine the impact that a collaboration between Wizkid and Davido could have," Havens mused. "It would not only be a historic moment for Nigerian music but also a show the power of forgiveness and unity."