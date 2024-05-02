West Africa: Liberia Launches Ecowas Integration Program

-- As Deputy Foreign Minister Wants Quick Win and Tangible Projects to Impact the lives of Citizens of the region

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Regional Integration, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei urged the ECOWAS National Technical Committee to identify quick win and tangible projects that will impact the lives of community citizens through the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Program (ECBCSP).

He remarked as he officially launched the National Platform for the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support program aimed at facilitating Free Movement and Migration within countries of the Mano River Union while representing the Government of Liberia on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the ECOWAS Liberia Country Office first street Sinkor.

The objective of the launch is to strengthen Cross-Border Cooperation and foster joint development planning and actions, develop knowledge through capacity building, training, information, education, and Communication (IEC) on the dynamics of cross-border cooperation, promote and consolidate Peace, Stability, and development.

The National Platform for ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Program will also support actions in the area of Management of Migration, free movement, and regional security, along with the full support and implementation of Social-Economic Development Initiatives or local community development projects.

According to Nyei, the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation program will be one of the busiest boundary lines that will link the Socioeconomic and Cultural Relations of citizens, especially between two nations, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

He noted that the ARREST Agenda of President Boakai is in line with ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation that will foster peace and promote the Initiative of Cross-Border population in stability and development.

"Going forward, let us put in place the Institutional Framework of various Member's States Zones and the platform of key stakeholder and Member for full implementation of the cooperation," he explained.

For her part, the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah who spoke on behalf of her boss, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, thanked the Government of Liberia (GoL) for responding positively to the regional call to put in place a Technical Committee that will address migration and development issues at national level

She said the action is commendable, particularly supporting regional efforts aimed at promoting the effective application of ECOWAS' protocol on free movement across borders.

She disclosed that the National Platform for the ECBCSP is a multi-sectoral development program that will work with border communities, national, and local authorities, and civil society to ensure social cohesion, regional construction, and sustainable development.

The program will promote regional peace and security, manage migration and free movement projects that will empower communities and citizens, and strengthen cooperation, integration, and development across borders.

The target beneficiaries of the ECBCSP include ECOWAS Member States, Border Management Agencies, Local Authorities, Municipalities, Multi-Country Cross-Border Cooperation Structures, Joint Commission, Local NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, Women and Youth Group, Media, and Media networks.

ECBCSP intervention will focus on Peace and Security (conflict Prevention Management and Resolution) Migration, free movement and trade, south-south decentralized cooperation in sectoral areas of development (Agriculture, Breeding, Environment and Natural Resources, Information, Education-Training, and capacity building communication (IEC) Health, water and sanitation, energy, transport, tourism, culture and sports amongst others.

"In addition, our work is to ensure the National Platform is formed and creditable members of the Platform are well delegated and committed to the enhancement of the South Regional Integration."

The ECBCSP is a Regional program that was developed via a decision of the Authority of heads of State and Government, decided in December and later taken to Niamey in 2006 at its 29th ordinary session.

The implementation of the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Program is based on the provisions of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty, the Protocols on Free Movement of Persons, Goods, and Services; the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF); and the ECOWAS Common Approach on Migration, and related ECOWAS Common Migration Frameworks.

The Head of ECOWAS National office and Chairperson, Benedict D. Robert also thanked the ECOWAS Commission for giving Liberia the opportunity again to set up a National Platform for ECBCSP.

He extended a warm greeting on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima S. Kamara.

The Launch was also attended by the head of the ECOWAS National Office and Chairperson, Benedict Roberts, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, the National Platform Committee, and team members from the ECOWAS National Office.