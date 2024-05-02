Nigerian Military Court-Martials 12 Personnel Over Kaduna Bombing

TundeEludini/PremiumTimes
Nigerian Army
2 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

About 85 civilians were on 3 December, 2023, mistakenly killed in military drone attacks in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Twelve personnel of the Nigerian Army are facing a court martial regarding the bombing incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja on the armed forces' operations.

On 3 December 2023, 85 civilians were killed in military drone attacks in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Buba said that the military would punish the personnel found culpable in the incident, adding that an investigation was conducted and concluded with a resolve to ensure that the personnel involved were brought to book and justice served for the victims.

"The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

"Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

"I am, however, constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before a court martial.

"The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that noncombatants are safe," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.