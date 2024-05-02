Ghana: Government Ready for Chinese Investment in Improving Green Mineral Development - Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, has called on the Chinese government and businesses to partner in the sustainable development of Ghana's green mineral resources.

He made this call when he delivered the keynote address at the China-Ghana Resources Innovation Roundtable on Tuesday in Accra.

He highlighted the benefits of Ghana's green mineral policy, emphasizing the potential for significant revenue generation and a supportive environment for investors.

According to him, Ghana aims to ensure that both the nation and businesses benefit from its resources through responsible exploitation, value addition, environmental protection, and local participation.

He appealed to the Chinese companies and investors to make the strategic decision to invest in green mineral resources such as lithium, iron and industrial minerals including salt as its benefits and returns are most certainly guaranteed.

"Our policy is geared towards effective exploitation, value addition, environmental protection, local content and participation and effective utilization of our mineral resources for the benefit of Ghanaians and investors alike.

"It is for this reason that we've established GIADEC, GIISDEC to promote and develop integrated iron and aluminum industries in Ghana. We have also strengthened the MIIF to manage and maximize the value of mineral income accruing to the state," he added.

Highlighting significantly impressive contributions of Ghana's mining sector to the country's economy, Mr Jinapor noted that Ghana's mining sector holds significant weight in the national economy, contributing 16% of government revenue and 7.9% of GDP.

He stated that this, coupled with the strong historical ties between Ghana and China, and the success stories of Chinese mining ventures in Ghana, presents a compelling case for further collaboration.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Lu Kun, reaffirmed his country's commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly resource development alongside Ghana.

He acknowledged the progress made in the mining sector and pledged to facilitate a strong partnership. He mentioned the Bui Dam project, western corridor as examples of impactful and innovative cooperation between Ghana and China.